Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $130.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

