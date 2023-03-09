Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCRN remained flat at $25.36 during trading on Thursday. 702,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth $23,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after buying an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

