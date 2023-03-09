Critical Contrast: PropertyGuru (PGRU) versus The Competition

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PropertyGuru to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PropertyGuru and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 3 0 2.75 PropertyGuru Competitors 490 2948 4994 72 2.55

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.86%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 31.72%. Given PropertyGuru’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than its competitors.

PropertyGuru has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $98.62 million -$93.75 million -4.80 PropertyGuru Competitors $1.14 billion -$43.97 million -6.07

PropertyGuru’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru. PropertyGuru is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru -109.32% -21.02% -17.83% PropertyGuru Competitors -126.64% -1,644.50% -18.65%

Summary

PropertyGuru beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

