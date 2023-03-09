Critical Comparison: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% The Pennant Group 1.40% 12.39% 2.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GeneDx and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than GeneDx.

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million 0.80 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.47 The Pennant Group $473.24 million 0.84 $6.64 million $0.22 61.05

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats GeneDx on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

