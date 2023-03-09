Critical Analysis: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for América Móvil and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 1 1 4 0 2.50 Shenandoah Telecommunications 1 2 0 0 1.67

América Móvil currently has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.88%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than América Móvil.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. América Móvil pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out -50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Shenandoah Telecommunications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

5.6% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.01 billion 1.61 $3.88 billion $1.17 18.21 Shenandoah Telecommunications $267.37 million 3.49 -$8.38 million ($0.16) -116.31

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 8.82% 18.55% 4.94% Shenandoah Telecommunications -3.13% -0.67% -0.47%

Summary

América Móvil beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia). Its products and services include wireless voice, wireless data and value-added services, fixed voice, fixed data, broadband and IT services, Pay TV and over-the-top (OTT) services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Broadband and Tower. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

