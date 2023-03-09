Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.54% of Criteo worth $11,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.81. 69,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,600 shares of company stock worth $1,792,679. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.