Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Director Sells $1,203,791.26 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTO. Citigroup started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

