Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Releases Earnings Results

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Cricut’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 625,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cricut by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

