Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Cricut Price Performance
Cricut stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.
Cricut Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
