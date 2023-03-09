Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

