Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

CRGY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.43. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

