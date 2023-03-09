Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.
Crescent Energy Price Performance
CRGY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.43. Crescent Energy has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.