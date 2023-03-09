Credit Suisse Group Increases Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $51.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CPB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

CPB traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.33. 2,927,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,813. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,656,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after purchasing an additional 487,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,608,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,858,000 after acquiring an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after acquiring an additional 84,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

