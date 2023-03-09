Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

