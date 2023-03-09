Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.50. 282,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.92 and its 200 day moving average is $494.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.