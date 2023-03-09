Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock worth $2,452,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
