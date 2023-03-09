CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 77 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,993,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

CRVL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $39,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CorVel by 16.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

