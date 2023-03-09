Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Insider Li Fang Sells 19,909 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

