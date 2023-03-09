Cormark Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$77.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cormark from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN traded up C$1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.73. 123,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,261.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$28.80 and a twelve month high of C$62.80.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.