ConvaTec Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.66) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175.55 ($2.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.83 ($3.22). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 225.95. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,480.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

