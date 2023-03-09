Contrasting Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Xometry has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Xometry alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Shift4 Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $381.05 million 2.13 -$76.03 million ($1.61) -11.32 Shift4 Payments $1.99 billion 3.00 $75.10 million $1.08 65.81

Analyst Ratings

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry. Xometry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shift4 Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xometry and Shift4 Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 1 3 5 0 2.44 Shift4 Payments 1 1 10 0 2.75

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.65%. Shift4 Payments has a consensus price target of $74.23, indicating a potential upside of 4.43%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Shift4 Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -19.95% -17.30% -9.17% Shift4 Payments 3.77% 14.06% 2.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Xometry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Xometry on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling. In addition, it provides other services comprising urethane and die casting, vapor smoothing, finishing, rapid prototyping, high- volume production, and assembly services. The company offers its products under the Allied Machine & Engineering, Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Kyocera, Mitsubishi Materials, SOWA, Viking Drill & Tool, Dauphin, and Sandvik brands. It serves aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain and purchasing industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.