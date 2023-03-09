Contrasting Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.26 $9.00 million $3.95 7.47 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Niles Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

