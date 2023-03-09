Contrasting Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) & Its Rivals

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is one of 983 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lifecore Biomedical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $185.79 million -$97.43 million -1.52 Lifecore Biomedical Competitors $1.86 billion $247.33 million -3.25

Profitability

Lifecore Biomedical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lifecore Biomedical. Lifecore Biomedical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -36.49% -16.79% -6.38% Lifecore Biomedical Competitors -3,312.05% -211.59% -37.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lifecore Biomedical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifecore Biomedical Competitors 3970 14688 41003 694 2.64

Lifecore Biomedical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.55%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 120.37%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifecore Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lifecore Biomedical peers beat Lifecore Biomedical on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Maria, CA.

