Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.81. 2,171,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,042,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Specifically, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,718,418 shares of company stock valued at $44,732,247 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.74.

The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Confluent by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,538,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

