Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on COMP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Compass Stock Performance

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.83. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

