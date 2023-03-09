Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,879.12

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,879.12 ($22.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,922.50 ($23.12). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,908.50 ($22.95), with a volume of 1,381,147 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.33) to GBX 1,990 ($23.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.05) to GBX 2,150 ($25.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.86 ($23.90).

Compass Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,089.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,914.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,878.87.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

About Compass Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,419.35%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

