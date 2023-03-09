Comparing Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 14.09 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -27.50 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avitar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sanara MedTech and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avitar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

