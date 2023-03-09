Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

