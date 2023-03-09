Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.37

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 251648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Stories

