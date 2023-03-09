Colony Group LLC Sells 31,746 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,324. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.14.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.