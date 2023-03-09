Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,698 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 159.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,247,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,717,000 after buying an additional 1,380,676 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $89,086,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.76. 47,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,300. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

