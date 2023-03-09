Colony Group LLC Has $53.89 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $53,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Surevest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.56. 28,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.