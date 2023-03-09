Colony Group LLC Has $17.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,628,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,252. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

