Colony Group LLC Has $16.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,611,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,552,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,929,000 after purchasing an additional 276,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.14. The stock had a trading volume of 161,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,133. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

