Colony Group LLC Buys 171,405 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,818. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

