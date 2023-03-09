Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.48. 1,017,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,416,691. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

