Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of CDW worth $21,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CDW by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $200.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.30. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

