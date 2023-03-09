Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,247 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,417. The company has a market capitalization of $300.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

