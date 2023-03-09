Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$155.08 and last traded at C$154.90. 39,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 62,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$153.63.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.72.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

