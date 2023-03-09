Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Down 0%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colicity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colicity by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Colicity by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

