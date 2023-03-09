Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $71.43. 1,256,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

