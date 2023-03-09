CoinEx Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $133.65 million and $1.31 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

