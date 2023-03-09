Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

