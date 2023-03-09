Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CCOI opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $72.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,327.58%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
