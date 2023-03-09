Cobak Token Price Down 19.3% This Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $47.58 million and $2.28 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,386,801 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

