Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. 785,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

