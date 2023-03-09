Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,672 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,309,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,437,000 after buying an additional 377,878 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,187,000 after buying an additional 251,066 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $189,387,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,444,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,416,000 after buying an additional 633,406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.28. 1,007,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

