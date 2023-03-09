Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

