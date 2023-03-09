Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,175 shares during the period. Target Hospitality accounts for approximately 9.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Target Hospitality worth $33,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 133,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,710. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,889,300. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

