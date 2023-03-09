Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.12. 287,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

