Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.86 and its 200-day moving average is $347.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

