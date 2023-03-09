Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,802 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 3,793,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,311,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.