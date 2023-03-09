Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,020 Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 47,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

