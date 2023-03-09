Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 702 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 55,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.71. 530,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,686. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.00 and its 200-day moving average is $262.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

